3 bold predictions for Week 16 of 2023 season
1. Ravens remain undefeated vs. the NFC
It’s a team that has already clinched a playoff berth and seems to be hitting its stride at the right time. So, is the subject here the Baltimore Ravens or the San Francisco 49ers?
How about both? John Harbaugh’s club has won four straight games, while Kyle Shanahan’s squad is riding a six-game winning streak. Both teams own 11-3 records and are atop their respective divisions. The Ravens (225) and 49ers (234) are 1-2, respectively, in the NFL in fewest points allowed. Only the Miami Dolphins and Dallas cowboys have scored more points than the Niners, while Baltimore is right behind Shanahan’s club in this department.
During their midseason three-game losing streak, San Francisco lost to both the Browns and Bengals, the latter at home. Of course, this has been a different football team since that setback to Cincinnati. They have won their last six games by a collective score of 207-94.
Meanwhile, Baltimore (4-0 vs. the NFC in 2023) has the kind of pass rush that could make life uncomfortable for 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy. There are a league-best 50 sacks, and look for the Ravens to bring the heat on Christmas. Harbaugh’s team gets the nod, which means the favored Niners will score exactly 17 points. That’s the same total they scored in each of their three setbacks this season.