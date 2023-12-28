3 bold predictions for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season
1. Lions hand Cowboys first home loss this season
This is less about the Cowboys’ recent issues and more about what the Detroit Lions have accomplished so far this season. Dan Campbell’s NFC North champions are right in the mix for the top seed in the NFC. The team owns an 11-4 record, identical to the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles and NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers. Both the Lions and Eagles own 7-3 records within the conference, while the Niners are 9-1 vs. NFC competition.
Campbell’s team faces a daunting task this Saturday night at Arlington. The Cowboys are a perfect 7-0 at home this season and have outscored the opposition by a starting 279-108 count. Dallas has scored 30 or more points in each contest and six of the seven victories have been by 20-plus points. All told, the club has won 15 consecutive home games dating back to Week 2 of 2022.
Of course, it’s also worth noting that Campbell’s club owns an impressive 6-2 road record this season. Only the Ravens (7-1) have been better away from home in 2023.
Dan Quinn’s defensive unit has been fairly vulnerable against the run this year. Meanwhile, only Baltimore and Chicago have gained more rushing yards than the Lions. This has the look of a 34-30 Detroit victory as the Cowboys’ slump continues.