3 Brian Burns trade destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
Where could the Carolina Panthers send pass rusher Brian Burns?
2. Los Angeles Rams
First of all, I love the Los Angeles Rams coming seemingly out of nowhere as buyers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Second, I love the idea of Brian Burns landing here.
The Los Angeles Rams have been rather quiet in the 2023 offseason, as it seems general manager Les Snead had his wings clipped a little bit after seven years of spending, blockbuster trades, and a lot of wheeling and dealing. The Rams didn't make a veteran free agent acquisition until late in the summer when they signed Ahkello Witherspoon.
They've made a couple of other minor moves here and there, but for the most part, the Rams have been quiet, especially compared to their typical mode of operation. Why not let Les Snead cook and say "F them picks" one more time?
The Rams were in the Super Bowl just two seasons ago. They won the Super Bowl just two seasons ago. This has been one of the best teams in the NFL and they are proving they can win with a younger roster. They have some nice pieces on that defensive front aside from Aaron Donald, but a player like Brian Burns added into the mix could make the Rams absolutely lethal in the pass rush department.
It would be costly for them, but this team hasn't had a 1st-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016. Why not spend their next one on a proven player like Burns?