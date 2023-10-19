3 Brian Burns trade destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
Where could the Carolina Panthers send pass rusher Brian Burns?
3. Kansas City Chiefs
If there's one team that doesn't really need its first-round pick in 2024, it's probably the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have built one of the best and most well-rounded rosters in the NFL. They have drafted and developed well at seemingly every juncture of the selection process.
Why not use a 1st-round pick and add Brian Burns to an already loaded defensive front?
The Chiefs are reuniting with Frank Clark, so between the addition of Clark and the presence of players like George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, and rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a trade for Brian Burns seems a little far-fetched.
But again, this is something the Kansas City Chiefs should consider as more of a long-term investment. It's possible that this team will need a new top dog in the pass rush department as early as 2024 when Chris Jones is slated to hit free agency. It seems like the Chiefs have drawn a line in the sand with Jones and the two sides were barely able to come to an agreement to get him on the field this year.
The Chiefs could trade for Brian Burns and feel a little more comfortable letting a player like Chris Jones walk in 2024, knowing that they have someone who can consistently win off the edge.