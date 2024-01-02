3 candidates to replace Luke Getsy in Chicago in 2024
Even though it's been reported that Matt Eberflus is returning in 2024, the Chicago Bears should replace offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The Bears have enjoyed a late-season push in 2023, and it seems to have been enough to keep Eberflus as the head coach in 2024. This also clearly means that GM Ryan Poles is returning as well.
However, getting better at offensive coordinator is something they need to do, as Luke Getsy is too up and down to keep the job. There surely will be a ton of candidates to replace Getsy, as Chicago might all of a sudden be a very appealing destination for coaches and players in 2023.
1. Frank Reich
The idea of Frank Reich coaching in the NFL again might not be likely, and Reich's disastrous tenure in Carolina was, well, disastrous. Reich does have a decent history as an offensive coordinator and paly-caller, and he has been able to develop QBs during his coaching tenure, so I do not think this potential marriage would be all that bad.
Reich might not be the best name but might be worth an interview.
2. Anthony Lynn
Remember Anthony Lynn? He is currently with the San Francisco 49ers as an assistant head coach and running backs coach, and was the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-2020. He finished with a 33-31 record. Lynn isn't the best offensive mind but he's coached in the NFL since 2000 and played in the league from 1992-1999.
Lynn has done just about everything you can do as a coach in the NFL. He's held numerous roles and would be a steadying force as the Chicago Bears new OC.
3. Tee Martin
Tee Martin might not be a familiar name, but he's got a solid coaching record and could be a perfect first-time offensive coordinator if the Bears wanted to go that route again. Martin has served as the QBs coach of the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, and during the 2021-2022 seasons, he was the team's wide receivers coach.
I have to imagine that Tee Martin has some type of positive influence over Lamar Jackson, right? I mean, Jackson looks to be on his way to his second NFL MVP award, and Martin is his position coach. Martin working with a dual-threat QB like Jackson might be perfect if he were to come to Chicago and work with Justin Fields.