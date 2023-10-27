3 Chase Young destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
Where might Chase Young land at the 2023 NFL trade deadline?
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
Another team that could end up making a lot of sense to trade for Chase Young in the next couple of days could be the Jacksonville Jaguars, currently the leaders of the AFC South.
And as of right now, they don't appear to be relinquishing that title anytime soon. But the Jaguars, as good as they have been to start this season, can't really just sit on their hands. The Jaguars currently are one of the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to taking down opposing quarterbacks, averaging just 1.9 sacks per game this year.
Although the Jags could end up with a really nice regular season record, having a lack of pass rush productivity could cripple this team in the long haul. Now, sacks aren't the only way to measure that, but thsi team's got just 42 total QB hits this season, and Josh Allen has 25 percent of those.
A player like Chase Young would not only boost the Jaguars' overall pass rush productivity, but would also help open things up for Josh Allen and former no. 1 overall pick Travon Walker as well.
Jacksonville has to capture this momentum they've got right now as best they can. They've done a good job of reloading this roster but with their franchise QB in place (and on his rookie deal still), they are a team right now that can afford the luxury of paying up for a Chase Young type of player at the NFL trade deadline.