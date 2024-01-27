3 Cowboys players most likely to have their contracts restructured this spring
The Dallas Cowboys need to clean up their cap space in 2024.
According to Over The Cap, the Dallas Cowboys are roughly $20 million over the cap number for 2024, so they will have to do some work to get under that to continue their recent regular season success. For the third year in a row, the Cowboys won 12 games in the regular season and were not able to advance past the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
It's now become a trend and a joke, dating back to the mid-90s, which was the last time Dallas played in a conference championship game. They made a puzzling decision to bring Mike McCarthy back for the 2024 NFL Season. It's clear that the Cowboys have hit a ceiling with McCarthy has the head coach, but that isn't my problem, I guess.
Anyway, with their 2024 cap surplus, they will have to find way to get under the cap number. This includes cutting players, extending them, and restructuring their contracts. Let's look at three players who could see their contracts get tweaked in the 2024 offseason.
1. Brandin Cooks WR
On a side note, I think Brandin Cooks is one of the most underrated players the NFL has had this century. He's been productive wherever he's played, and had another solid season in 2023, his first with the Cowboys. Cooks has one more year left on his contract, so I think a restructure here would make sense.
A restructure for Cooks would save the Dallas Cowboys $4,526,667 on their 2024 cap number, which is around 20% of the overage that they need to clean up. In 16 games for Dallas in 2023, Cooks caught 54 passes for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers would surely be welcome again by the Cowboys in 2024.