3 crazy offseason trades that would shake up the NFL in 2024
2. Justin Jefferson to the Arizona Cardinals
How about this one? The Minnesota Vikings are kind of in the middle between rebuilding and trying to contend. They won 13 games in the 2022 NFL Season, but they were clearly a bit lucky in doing so. They lost Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles in 2023, but still managed to hang around in the NFL playoff picture. Going 7-10 with backup QBs predominantly playing is impressive, which is credit to their coaching staff.
However, the Vikings need a franchise QB. They are also going to need some help on defense, as they will have a few free agents and do have some aging players on that side of the ball. With the amount that the Vikings could fetch in a potential trade for Justin Jefferson, the return could be too good to pass up.
I think the conversation starts at two first-round picks, however, the Arizona Cardinals have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so I do think the Cards could get away just dealing that pick away for Jefferson, perhaps along with another pick or two. Arizona could then make Jefferson the highest-paid WR in NFL history and would give Kyler Murray an elite weapon to use in the passing game.
The Vikings would they have a ton of first-round draft capital, which they could then use to potentially draft a franchise QB and further add talent. It could be a win-win scenario for both teams and a league-altering move.