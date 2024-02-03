3 crazy offseason trades that would shake up the NFL in 2024
3. Tua Tagovailoa to the Denver Broncos
In another league-altering trade, the Miami Dolphins decide that Tua Tagovailoa is not going to be able to lead them to a Super Bowl, so they ship him off to Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos for the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. For Miami, they get to reset at QB, and the 12th pick does give them a shot to land Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, or Michael Penix Jr.
For the Denver Broncos, they finally land a franchise QB, who they could then extend for the long-term. Tagovailoa was drafted in 2020 and has started 51 games for the Dolphins. Miami has gone 32-19 in those starts, and in 53 total games, the former Alabama Crimson Tide has thrown 81 touchdowns against 37 interceptions, earning a career passer rating of 97.1
While not elite, Tua Tagovailoa would give the Broncos a very good shot to make some progress in the AFC. Sean Payton worked with someone similar at QB for years. Drew Brees and Tua Tagovailoa are both pure pocket passers, a bit undersized, who are deadly accurate and can tear up opposing defenses from the pocket.
The Dolphins had the second-best scoring offense during the 2023 NFL Season.