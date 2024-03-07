3 extension candidates for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024
Which three players on the Dallas Cowboys could be extended?
2. Micah Parsons, EDGE
As expected, stud pass-rusher Micah Parsons had his fifth-year option exercised by the Dallas Cowboys recently. He just wrapped up his third year in the NFL, so that means he is now eligible for a contract extension. One of the three-best sack masters in the NFL, Parsons figures to command a pretty penny.
The three-time Pro Bowler has amassed 40.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, and 89 QB hits in three seasons. He's got double-digit sacks in each year of his career and is simply among the very best at what he does.
He's played and started all 50 games of his regular season career and is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys should be prepared to pay Parsons top of the market money for his position. I would not be surprised to see Parsons eclipse $30 million per season on a contract extension.
And honestly, I think this is one of those scenarios where there is no chance that a deal does not get done. I don't think negotiations would go sour at any point. Jerry Jones and his front office comrades surely know that they want to keep Parsons in Dallas for the long-term, but they'll have to write a rich check to do that.