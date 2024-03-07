3 free agent safeties Pittsburgh Steelers could sign in 2024
The Pittsburgh Steelers are crazy if they do not sign these Safeties.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are amid a crucial off-season. A resilient effort at the end of the 2023 campaign propelled Mike Tomlin’s unit into the post-season. It was a remarkable accomplishment for a franchise that struggled to find their bearings. Perseverance paid off but did not extend Pittsburgh’s journey. They struggled on defense and now must fill holes on the roster.
Which free agents will help the Pittsburgh Steelers improve their secondary?
NFL Free Agent #3 Kamren Curl
Age: 25
Plenty of players believe they have something to prove in the NFL. The chances of making it to the big stage are slim. Becoming a household name are slimmer. A rigorous journey did not stop Kamren Curl from giving him all last season. His efforts were one of the few positive takeaways for the Washington Commanders in 2023. The former seventh-rounder tied ninth with Jessie Bates III in stops (29) and set his career high in tackles (87). Curl earned 1,088 snaps and has shown development since joining the league.
Signing Kamren Curl will add youth to Pittsburgh’s secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick (27) and Damonte Kazee (30) are vital to success but are rising in age. Adding a determined, developing safety will provide the Steelers with security heading into an unknown future. Fitzpatrick can groom his younger teammate. The union could provide a return in a short time.