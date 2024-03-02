3 free agent wide receivers Denver Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to get more consistent with their WR room.
Besides getting the franchise QB right, the Denver Broncos also need to add some consistent talent to their WR room. Could these three free agents help Denver do that? I am not sure the Broncos have a true WR1 on their roster. Courtland Sutton had a nice year in 2023 and caught 10 TD passes, but Sutton himself is a bit inconsistent.
Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr was explosive as a return man, but his receiving production was suspect. Jerry Jeudy just has not found consistent footing in the NFL and looks to be a career-WR2 at this rate. I said all of that to say the Broncos need to bring in some WR talent in the 2024 offseason. Could these three free agents help the Broncos get their WR room right in 2024?
1. Hollywood Brown
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is a free agent in 2024 and probably could be had for a modest price. He's averaged 50.6 yards per game across his career and has turned into a very reliable target in the passing game. He did break the 1,000 yard mark back in 2021 back with the Baltimore Ravens and has caught 118 passes for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two years with the Arizona Cardinals.
If nothing else, Hollywood Brown can bring a reliable second or third option in the passing game and could potentially breakout playing in Sean Payton's offense.