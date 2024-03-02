3 free agent wide receivers Denver Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to get more consistent with their WR room.
2. Mike Evans
I don't think it's a slam-dunk that Mike Evans will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he has been with his entire career, which began back in 2014. Mike Evans is a future Hall of Fame player and has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his 10 years in the NFL. He is the true model of consistency and did win a Super Bowl back in 2020. Evans is a five-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL with 13 TD catches in 2023.
Including this year, he's had at least 12 TD catches in five of his 10 seasons. Evans played in all 17 regular season games for the Buccaneers this year and averaged nearly 16 yards per reception, so the explosion is still there, even at 30 years old. The Denver Broncos would have to make their cap space work in order to sign Mike Evans, but if the team wants to undergo a quick rebuild, signing Evans could be a legitimate option.
3. Curtis Samuel
A speedster, Curtis Samuel has caught 65.4% of his career targets, so he's been an efficient piece of passing offenses over his NFL career, which began back in 2017 with the Carolina Panthers. Playing in 33 out of 34 possible regular season games over the last two seasons, Samuel seems to have put the injury history behind him a bit.
Curtis Samuel also brings some rushing ability to the offense as well as he's rushed for 715 yards and seven touchdowns over his career. Someone who could be more of a utility player for Sean Payton, Samuel does bring that type of skillset.
In 2023 with the Washington Commanders, Curtis Samuel caught 62 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns.