3 insane trades that would shake-up the NFL in 2024 and beyond
Could these insane trades come true?
How about this wild trade? The Miami Dolphins currently have a hair under $14 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, and they are also projected to have several players with massive cap hits in 2025. Tyreek Hill's 2025 cap hit is over $30 million. Bradley Chubb's is almost $30 million. Terron Armstead's is over $20 million. Jalen Ramsey's is over $25 million.
Both Austin Jackson and Jordyn Brooks have at least $10 million cap hits in 2025. While I think the Miami Dolphins are satisfied with Tua Tagovailoa, the injury concern is certainly still relevant, and concerns about whether Tagovailoa is simply good enough to make progress in the loaded AFC is also something to note.
So, why not reset at QB with a young, cost-controlled passer, and send him to a team likely desperate for a QB? Tagovailoa does fit Sean Payton's offense, and since he is a shorter QB, everyone and their mother made their comparison to Drew Brees when he was coming out of college. Tua Tagovailoa can play on time and in rhythm, and like Payton's offenses, Mike McDaniel comes from the Kyle Shanahan tree, where receivers can be schemed open.
I do think it could be a win-win for both sides. But how likely is it that this trade happens?