3 Kyle Pitts trade destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
What teams should trade for Kyle Pitts at the NFL trade deadline?
2. Philadelphia Eagles
If there's a trade to be made, then you can bet Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman is going to be in on it. The Eagles have been super aggressive when it comes to making trades under Roseman's watch, to say the least, and I think Kyle Pitts would be another great addition to that roster.
Yes, the Eagles have AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. They have a good arsenal of weapons but I think Kyle Pitts would add another dimension to this team yet.
And again, has Howie Roseman ever seen a trade he didn't like?
Imagine if Roseman could add Kyle Pitts to his team, the 4th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, for the price of a 2nd-3rd round pick or equal value? I don't think he's going to scoff at that based on who he already has on his roster.
Plus, Roseman's decision to trade for Albert Okwuegbunam at roster cuts might be an indicator that this is an area of his roster he wants to upgrade. He wants that athletic, speedy presence at the tight end position that can move all over the formation along with Dallas Goedert. He wants to gain that competitive edge for the postseason.
Kyle Pitts can give him that, and I think we'll see the Eagles be active and aggressive once again.