3 Kyle Pitts trade destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
What teams should trade for Kyle Pitts at the NFL trade deadline?
3. Denver Broncos
Although the Denver Broncos are 1-4 (at the time of this writing) and could be 1-5 by Thursday night, I still think they are in a position right now to be acquiring players via trade. Sean Payton is bulding things his way in Denver, and a player like Kyle Pitts could remind Payton of what he once did offensively with a guy like Jimmy Graham in that Saints offense.
Yes, the Denver Broncos have Greg Dulcich on the roster, but Dulcich has been struggling with hamstring problems since June 2022. He's only recently been activated off of IR by the team after missing the last four games, and I think the Broncos could benefit at this year's trade deadline by doing some major shuffling when it comes to their receiver/tight end rooms.
At receiver, you expect the Broncos to possibly move on from one or both of Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy. Especially if they trade Courtland Sutton, I think a deal for Kyle Pitts could make sense for Denver if they can get him for the right price.
The Broncos are between a rock and a hard place at this year's NFL trade deadline. They are a roster that needs talented players -- which is why I think they should trade for Pitts -- but they also need future draft capital. If Pitts is going to cost a 2nd-round pick or more, I don't think the Broncos can be in on Pitts at a super high price, but if they can add future capital into the mix with mid-round picks, this is a deal they should absolutely be making.