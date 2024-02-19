3 major storylines to follow during 2024 NFL Offseason
Slowly but surely, the 2024 NFL Offseason will kick up a notch and major storylines will be everywhere.
Now that the 2023 NFL Season has played its last game, eyes and attention will now turn to the 2024 NFL Offseason in preparation for the new year. For the third time in five years, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. They will try to be the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row.
However, 31 other NFL teams are also trying to win that Lombardi Trophy in 2024. The offseason in is an extremely active time for many teams. Whether it's being active in free agency, making major trades, or needing to clear a ton of cap space, most teams are going to make a headline or two this coming offseason.
Of everything that can do down, what three major storylines should be pay attention to the most?
3 major storylines to follow during 2024 NFL Offseason
1. Where does Russell Wilson end up?
Russell Wilson's tenure with the Denver Broncos has not done the way many of us thought. With Sean Payton entering the mix, Wilson did bounce back statistically in 2023, totaling 29 total touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, it's clear that Wilson's production was a bit misleading and does not match the massive contract he signed with the team after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks.
There have been a plethora of reports, rumors, and everything in between about what could happen with Wilson, and right now, while the Broncos might just end up cutting him, there could be another solution that benefits both parties. So, would another team take a chance on a QB in his age-36 season who succeeds in a very specific type of offense?
Would a team remake their offense, potentially, for an aging QB? Wilson clearly had some pizzazz left in his game at times in 2023, but he is a shell of his former self.