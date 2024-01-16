3 massive changes Eagles should make after Wild Card loss to Buccaneers
The Philadelphia Eagles definitely need to make some major changes.
3. The Eagles should pursue a youth movement
Philly needs to get younger and more explosive. And frankly, they need to revamp a few position groups. They could start by embracing a youth movement. Pending free agents Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox should not be re-signed. They are both in their mid-30s and are declined players. Howie Roseman should not continue to waste cap space to bring either back, as their production is not going to be worth the money and roster spot.
They should also consider moving on from players like Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert, Kevin Byard, and some of their other free agents. Roseman needs to realize at some point, a rebuilding to some degree will need to happen, and being a young team is one of the biggest advantages in all of sports.
Trading some aging players, getting draft capital back for them and infusing the roster with young talent is what should happen in the 2024 NFL Offseason. Long-time center Jason Kelce announced his retirement on Tuesday, which is a great start.
Philly holds the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which Roseman could use to acquire a solid prospect, but trading down for more draft capital is always a good thing to do. Roseman has proven to be a solid drafter, so I think moving on from some aging players and acquiring draft capital would be a nice re-tooling that the Eagles need after their end to the 2023 NFL Season.