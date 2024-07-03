3 massive NFL trade deadline moves that could happen in the 2024 season
The NFL trade deadline in 2024 is still quite a ways away, but there could be some truly massive moves coming at the deadline. The NFL trade deadline is always and fun time, and it could be more of the same fun in 2024. Right now, I think the NFL is in a great spot with parity - there are so many talented teams and so many teams that can make the playoffs.
There may only be seven truly elite teams that can win the Super Bowl, but the amount of competition in this league in the present day is outstanding. This could lead to a more active trade deadline period, so let's look at three major trade deadline moves that could happen in 2024.
Dak Prescott to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Dak Prescott on the move? I mean, with each passing day that the quarterback does not have a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys, you have to wonder if a trade at some point is likely. The catch here is that both Prescott and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy are in the last year of their deals, and I am sure that Jerry Jones cannot tolerate a 12-5 season with minimal playoff success much longer.
The duo just is not working beyond a good regular season, and you have to wonder if the front office might be angling toward a hard reset at coach and QB following the 2024 NFL Season. Perhaps that reset could get a head-start during the year. With the Pittsburgh Steelers, they seem committed to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for 2024.
But what if the Steelers are clearly still being held back by their QBs? And what if the Cowboys want to move Prescott? While it seems unlikely now, I would not totally rule a move like this out.