3 massive NFL trade deadline moves that could happen in the 2024 season
Davante Adams to the New York Jets
Honestly, if the New York Jets are in a position to add, this move feels like it'd be bound to happen. Davante Adams played the best football of his career when Aaron Rodgers was tossing him the rock, but seemed to want to reunite with his college teammate, Derek Carr, in Las Vegas. That only lasted during the 2022 NFL Season, as the Raiders moved on from Carr.
Now kind of lost in time, Adams may start the 2024 NFL Season catching passes from either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, and there is simply no way the Las Vegas Raiders are making the playoffs, right?
If the Raiders are pretty clearly out of it by the time the trade deadline rolls around, they'd be foolish to not entertain a trade like this, as it nets them both cap space and draft picks. On the flip side, the Jets could have a three-headed monster at WR with Adams, Mike Williams, and Garrett Wilson.
Matthew Judon to the Denver Broncos
You just never know; the ceiling for the 2024 Denver Broncos is probably what the 2023 Houston Texans did, and Sean Payton might feel frisky enough to try and add at the trade deadline. Why not? The Broncos could be firmly in the playoff race in the AFC. I mean, they were last year for several weeks.
Well, one area they could still get better in is off the EDGE, and Matthew Judon was on a torrid start to his career with the New England Patriots before a season-ending injury in 2023. He's played 38 games with the Patriots and has racked up 32 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, and 62 QB hits. He's producing with the elite pass rushers in the NFL over the last three seasons.
And with the New England Patriots clearly rebuilding, they really don't have much of a need to keep Matthew Judon on the roster. They could net a draft pick or two for the future and let the Denver Broncos enjoy the tail-end of his NFL career.