3 most likely Super Bowl 58 MVPs in 2024 NFL Season
Which players are the most likely to win the Super Bowl MVP this year?
Super Bowl 58 is under one month away, and by next week, the final four in the NFL will be set. Which three players are the most likely to win the Super Bowl MVP award? Last year, Patrick Mahomes won the award. Typically, the Super Bowl MVP goes to the QB of the winning team, but that is not always the case.
Right now, the remaining QBs in the NFL Playoffs include CJ Stroud, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield, and Jared Goff. Certainly, some players on this list were not expected to be here when the 2023 NFL Season began. But, they are!
I think if you look at certain betting markets, you could get a good idea of who has the best shot at winning the Super Bowl MVP. But, there is always the chance that someone shocking ends up coming away with the award.
Which three players are the most likely to win the Super Bowl 58 MVP award?
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
I think the San Francisco 49ers would end up in a pretty iffy spot if they cannot advance to the Super Bowl this year. The remaining NFC teams outside of the 49ers are simply not on their level. I don't necessarily think the Niners have a really good shot at winning the SB, but they certainly can. One of the biggest discussions around this team is figuring out how good Brock Purdy is.
Purdy was stellar in the regular season, but is he a product of the system or actually just a darn good player? I think if the Niners were to win the Super Bowl, their do-it-all offensive stud Christian McCaffrey would have to have a big game, and I think he'd be most likely to win the MVP award.
He had 2,023 scrimmage yards in the regular season and accounted for 21 total touchdowns. He is the engine that makes this offense run and would likely win the MVP over Brock Purdy.