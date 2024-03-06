3 most logical fits for QB Russell Wilson in 2024 NFL Season
Russell Wilson's best fits in 2024 are very obvious.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
I think the Las Vegas Raiders have had a disaster of an offseason so far, and they could continue that by signing Russell Wilson when he officially becomes a free agent. Rookie Aidan O'Connell got a ton of starts in 2023 but is no one of note and likely not going to be their starting QB in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
The Jimmy Garoppolo signing was putrid, as he was benched during the 2023 season. The Raiders don't have much else going for them besides having Maxx Crosby and an aging Davante Adams on the roster. They hired Antonio Pierce as their head coach, ripping off the interim tag.
With very limited NFL coaching experience, this might end up blowing up in their faces. They also hired former Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco to the same role. Telesco, in his final years with LA, built some top-heavy rosters but did hit on some draft picks.
Currently holding the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders could find themselves missing out on the top QBs, so they could perhaps sign Russell Wilson for a short time to hold the fort down while they attempt to acquire and develop a young QB.