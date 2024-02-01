3 most surprising quarterback projections from ESPN's offseason predictions
As always, it figures to be a wild offseason for NFL QBs this year.
2. The Falcons signing Russell Wilson and drafting Bo Nix
In the piece, ESPN has the Falcons bringing Russell Wilson to Atlanta on a three-year deal. They also have the Falcons drafting Oregon QB Bo Nix with the 74th overall pick. In a vacuum, both decisions make a ton of sense: Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke clearly aren't the longterm answer in Atlanta, though both provide plenty of value as a backup. Wilson played well enough in Denver to believe that he still has some juice left, and Nix is as interesting a development prospect as there is in this year's draft class. There's also plenty of incentive to start remaking that room, as Heinicke's only under contract with the team through next year and Ridder the season after that. But signing Wilson is one of the most win-now moves that a team can make this offseason, and handing out that contract while also using a Day 2 pick on a QB doesn't seem like something an NFL team would do. (Whether they should do that is a different argument entirely.) It's a real have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too move for the Falcons. Kudos to them if they pull it off, but it doesn't feel likely.