3 most surprising teams thus far in the 2023 NFL Season
-This NFC South team seemed to be counted out by many in the NFL
-Vocal offseason from this AFC West coach hasn't resulted in progress thus far
-Two straight AFC Championship Game appearances doesn't matter in 2023
We are roughly 25% of the way through the 2023 NFL season. Which teams stand out as the most surprising thus far? How many teams have impressed? How many have disappointed? I think for the most part, there isn't a ton of surprise thus far in 2023. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills are good as usual.
Teams like the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Carolina Panthers have one win combined between the three of them, and I don't think many had high hopes for those teams. However, there are still some teams in the NFL through one quarter that have truly shocked us, whether good or bad.
Let's talk about the three most surprising teams thus far in the 2023 NFL season.
3 most surprising teams thus far in the 2023 NFL Season
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers... good? Yes, the answer is yes. The Bucs weren't really seen as much of a threat in 2023. Even in the poor NFC South, they were largely seen as the worst team. However, through four games, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield look like a legitimate team and a club that is currently on pace to host a playoff game.
Both sides of the ball are working for Tampa. They have the 19th-ranked scoring offense and 7th ranked scoring defense. And even though their offense isn't producing a ton of points, Baker Mayfield is playing within the offense and doing what's needed and nothing more.
He's only averaging 221 yards per game, but he's thrown seven touchdowns on just two interceptions and currently has the highest passer rating of his career at 101.5. I was one of those people who firmly believed that the Buccaneers wouldn't win many games in 2023. Well, thus far, I and many others have been proven wrong.