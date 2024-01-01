3 NFL Draft prospects to watch in the College Football Playoffs
By Jalen Wilson
With the College Football Playoffs coming up there are going to be NFL fans that will tune into the games on January 1st. And some of those fans won't know which players to watch for. Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama are featured in this year's college football playoffs. And those four teams have multiple NFL draft prospects on them.
1. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Before This season started Worthy was viewed as one of the top Wide Receivers in the country and he still is viewed that way. But I feel like he has slipped under the radar with the emergence of other receivers. Though Worthy has had a good season catching 73 passes for 969 yards, and 5 Touchdowns. Worthy and Texas are scheduled to face off against Washington on January 1st. And Washington doesn't have the best defense so Worthy may have a career day against the Huskies.
2. Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Washington
The player lined up across from Worthy might be Muhammed as he is Washington's best Cornerback. Muhammed who started his career at Oklahoma St and transferred to Washington over the summer. Since transferring Muhammed seen success in his lone year as a Husky, Recording 42 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 12 pass-deflections. Despite his 5-10, 183-pound frame he earned 2nd team all-Pac-12 second team honors. Muhammed will be faced with the tough task of stopping Worthy or Adonai Mitchell as he is the Huskies best CB. But if he plays well expect his draft stock to rise.
3. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
There has been a question recently about who could be the first CB taken off the board. And as of late Arnold's name has been thrown in that conversation thanks to his great play in 2023. Arnold currently has 61 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. Due to Michigan's lack of talent at wideout, you won't see him cover a top draft prospect. But you can expect him to make a few plays against the Wolverines.