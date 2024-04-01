3 NFL head coaches already under insane pressure for 2024 season
The 2024 NFL Season is still many months away, but as of now, it's clear that a certain few head coaches are under a mountain of pressure. As we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, teams will begin finalizing their boards and will hope to fill the rest of their team needs. After the draft, there could be another small wave of free agency.
And then the summertime offseason activities begin, all culminating in the preseason and then into the regular season. Wherever you look, where are storylines everywhere, in each conference, in each division, and with each team. Some of these storylines could also center around head coaches and where they stand with their teams.
Are there are few head coaches in the NFL already under pressure for 2024? If so, who are they?
1. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Yeah, no kidding. Mike McCarthy has led his Cowboys teams to three-straight 12-5 records and three-straight years of not making it past the Divisional Round. Furthermore, QB Dak Prescott was largely seen as someone who'd sign a contract extension this offseason, as he's just under contract through 2024, but it doesn't look like Jerry Jones is urgently wanting that done.
With both Prescott and McCarthy in the last year of their deals, it's crazy to think that this could be a make or break year for the Cowboys, who can win a ton of regular season games. But not winning in the playoffs totally negates all the regular season success.
2. Robert Saleh, New York Jets
There's no question that the 2023 New York Jets were supposed to be a breakout team. However, a devastating Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers just a few plays into the season ended their year right then. To Saleh's credit, the Jets can play very good defense and it should remain that way in 2024.
However, this has to be the year for Robert Saleh to coach his team to a winning record, something he has not done as the Jets' head coach. With Rodgers set to return and huge improvements along the offensive line, along with having the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft, there are truly no more excuses for Robert Saleh and his coaching staff.
3. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
Another very obvious coach who is under a ton of pressure, Nick Sirianni's Eagles team limped to an 11-win season in 2023 and were never close to being as dominant as they were in 2022. Frankly, the Eagles 2022 coordinators, Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen clearly had a huge hand in their success. The team trotted out Brian Johnson and Sean Desai as the OC and DC in 2023, and neither worked.
Now, for the third year in a row, the Eagles will have a different set of offensive and defensive coordinators. Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio are tasked with getting the Eagles playing up to the level they did in 2022. If Philly struggles again in 2024, I don't see how Nick Sirianni survives the season.