3 NFL head coaches who could be fired quickly with early playoff exit
Which NFL coaches could be fired quickly with an early playoff exit?
There are already a ton of job openings around the NFL with some legendary names moving on, including the greatest coach in league history -- Bill Belichick. Pete Carroll is also moving on from being the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Heck, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching the Alabama program.
Or, progrum, if you will.
With so many crazy coaching changes and decisions being made around the league already and the playoffs looming, perhaps we can expect more of the unexpected. An early playoff exit could lead to a number of notable names in the playoffs getting fired by their respective teams.
Which head coaches are on the playoff hot seat?
1. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Let's just imagine for a moment that the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Yikes. Not good news for Mike McCarthy.
The Cowboys have doubled and even tripled-down on their commitment to McCarthy in recent years, but another early playoff exit might be the straw to break the camel's back. I don't know how much longer Jerry Jones will tolerate early playoff exits, especially with as good of a season as the Cowboys have had.
And especially with candidates like Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick on the open coaching market, not to mention Dan Quinn, who is in the Cowboys' own building and one of the hottest head coach candidates on the circuit yet again this offseason.
I would be shocked if the Cowboys didn't at least consider something like this, especially with Jim Harbaugh also considering coming to the NFL again. Why would Dallas stick with a head coach that hasn't been able to help get them over the proverbial hump?