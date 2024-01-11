3 NFL head coaches who could be fired quickly with early playoff exit
Which NFL coaches could be fired quickly with an early playoff exit?
2. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
One NFL head coach that might be on a hotter seat than anyone realizes is Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Of course, the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl last season. They have been one of the best teams in the NFL since 2021 when Jalen Hurts really emerged as their franchise QB.
But did the Eagles let the two best coaches out of the building in the 2023 offseason?
It's possible.
Shane Steichen was hired away by the Indianapolis Colts, and he took Gardner Minshew with him. Although Steichen appeared to find a star at the QB position in the NFL Draft in Anthony Richardson, it was Minshew who ended up starting the majority of games for the Colts, who went 9-8 in Steichen's first year on the job, a remarkable improvement from the year prior.
Jonathan Gannon's Arizona Cardinals only won four games in 2023, but they played well above what their roster indicated they were capable of, and he did an outstanding job coaching that team and navigating through some uncertainty regarding Kyler Murray.
The loss of both Steichen and Gannon has been a lot more crippling than I think anyone realized it would be for the Eagles. Although you can't expect the type of dominance we saw from them in 2022 every single season, their regression this year -- particularly on the defensive side -- is staggering.
If the Eagles lose to the Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason, I could see Nick Sirianni getting the axe, especially with some of the names that have become available.