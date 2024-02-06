3 NFL players who are going to get overpaid in 2024 offseason
Overpaying players during the NFL offseason is a tale as old as time.
2. Derrick Henry, RB, 2024 free agent
Derrick Henry is a free agent in 2024 and is likely not going to return to the Tennessee Titans. The King ripped off elite production from 2018-2020, rushing for 4,626 yards and 45 touchdowns. Since averaging 5.4 yards per carry in 2020, his numbers have gradually declined. He went from 5.4 yards per carry and 126.7 yards per game in 2020 to averaging 4.2 yards per rush and 68.6 yards per game in 2023.
Henry has still proven himself to be a quality, every-down back, but he is 30 years old and is statistically on the decline. With a few playoff-caliber teams needing a boost to their backfield, I do think a team is going to shell out a bit too much money to sign Henry. I would not be surprised to see him get a two-year, $20 million deal.
I think Henry and his camp could make an argument to new teams that he can still be a 1,000-yard rusher and can wear down defenses, and there could be a desperate enough team to cave into their demands. With RBs not being as valuable as they were, Henry might want to squeeze out as many pennies as he can until he is no longer a viable RB in the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens feel like two teams that could show strong interest in Henry in 2024.