3 NFL players who could get overpaid in 2024 Free Agency
How many players could get overpaid in free agency this year?
2. Chase Young, DE
Someone who has seen his effort come into question across his brief NFL career is Chase Young, who has played out his entire rookie-scale contract and is set to hit the open market in 2024. Young began his career with the Washington Commanders but was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2023 NFL Season.
Young had 7.5 sacks and 15 QB hits this year, but had just 25 total tackles across 16 games. Across the 2021-2022 seasons, he played in just 12 games due to injury. Chase Young has not lived up to his draft status and has not been a consistently reliable player.
Set to enter his age-25 season, Young does have youth on his side, but who's to say he will all of a sudden turn into the elite defensive end many of us thought he'd be when he entered the NFL? I think there is a lot of "buyer's beware" here with Young. You are definitely taking a risk with the injury history and the question of putting in consistent effort also seems to hang over Young's head.
And it's clear that teams simply won't find consistent success in the NFL without a dangerous defensive front, so there might be a team who pays a bit too much for Chase Young.