3 NFL quarterbacks who will be way better than expected in 2024
2. Justin Fields, Steelers
All offseason, we've been wondering whether or not Justin Fields would be an actual challenger to Russell Wilson for the starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh or if he would truly just be an upside play if Wilson was hurt or struggled.
All along, it felt like the Steelers were a great destination for Fields thanks to the presence of Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator. Smith was able to land a head coaching gig in Atlanta after his successful rehabilitation of Ryan Tannehill as a member of the Tennessee Titans and although the long-term results weren't there, Smith orchestrated productive offenses with players like Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and even Taylor Heinicke while with the Atlanta Falcons.
His offensive scheme is suited to work well for someone like Justin Fields, and reports out of Steelers training camp already seem to be very positive in favor of Fields. Russell Wilson allegedly woke up with a calf issue right at the beginning of camp, and that has caused Fields to close the gap, at the very least.
And it's possible that he not only has closed the gap but actually surpassed Wilson. Keep this in mind -- the Steelers are under no financial obligation with Wilson. They paid him the veteran minimum while the Denver Broncos are on the hook for nearly $38 million. If Fields can be a viable long-term option for the team, the Steelers owe it to themselves to hand him the starting gig and let him run with it.
And I have a feeling he could really excel this season.