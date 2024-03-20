3 NFL teams ready to break out in 2024 after strong offseason
Which three NFL teams are ready to breakout after a strong offseason period?
The 2024 NFL Season is still quite a ways away, but these three teams are surely ready to breakout as the offseason progresses. There is still a long way to go, but the bulk of free agency decisions have been made, and teams will likely start turning their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft. There are a few teams that could truly be ready to breakout in 2024.
Obviously, this list could be totally wrong, but it also might hit the nail on the head. There are a few different reasons why I think these three teams specifically can enjoy a surprisingly successful season in 2024. Let's breakdown each team and why a breakout could be on the horizon.
Chicago Bears
The team's defense hit a hot-streak to end the season, and much of that was due to the acquisition of stud defensive end Montez Sweat. Bears GM Ryan Poles continued to add to the defense in free agency and also brought over solid offensive pieces like Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett, D'Andre Swift, and Coleman Shelton.
Right now, the Bears might truly just be missing a QB, and with Caleb Williams likely on the way and now having a plus offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron, it might only be a matter of time before Chicago breaks out in 2024 and shocks the NFL.
Arizona Cardinals
According to Pro Football Network, the Arizona Cardinals have the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1, Pick 4
Round 1, Pick 27 (from HOU)
Round 2, Pick 35
Round 3, Pick 66
Round 3, Pick 71 (from TEN)
Round 3, Pick 90 (from HOU)
Round 4, Pick 104
Round 5, Pick 138
Round 5, Pick 162 (from HOU)
Round 6, Pick 186 (from MIN)
Round 7, Pick 226 (from NYG)
Not only do they have six picks in the top 100, but they also showed themselves to be a pretty frisky team in 2023, earning some nice wins. Also, have we just forgotten about how good Kyler Murray truly is? Yes, he was returning from his ACL injury, but I'd expect Murray to fully regain his footing in 2024. In a perfect position to potentially land multiple blue-chip prospects, coupled with a strong FA period, the Cardinals are doing it right.
Denver Broncos
So, hear me out; if the Denver Broncos defense was not historically bad to begin the 2023 NFL Season, they could have gone 3-3 across their first six games and now 1-5. Also, Russell Wilson was a poor fit in Sean Payton's offense, and with the team possessing a top-15 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there's strong reason to believe that the Broncos are targeting a top QB.
And what are the odds that the defense again begins the season as poorly as they did last year? Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is returning for year two, and the Broncos can still add some legitimate talent this offseason, including a QB who is a better fit for Sean Payton's offense. I'm not saying the 2024 Broncos will be the 2023 Houston Texans, but I think them hitting on a rookie QB coupled with just an average defense could put this team back on the map.