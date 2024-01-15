3 NFL teams that could trade for Dak Prescott in 2024
Could Dak Prescott be on the move in 2024?
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have not been able to replace the consistent production of their long-time passer, Matt Ryan. Desmond Ridder has been a total dud, and they recently fired their head coach after three seasons, Arthur Smith. The Falcons truly might be a QB away, as the offense has a ton of talent and the defense was very good this year.
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot, in my opinion, needs to field a winning team this year or else he is out of a job. While Prescott might not eventually lead the Falcons to a Super Bowl, he can surely stabilize the position. And since Atlanta isn't paying a QB or frankly many people on offense, adding Prescott could make a ton of sense, as he'd easily become the best QB in the NFC South.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
Over the last two seasons, with guys like Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph playing QB, the Steelers have gone 19-15 in the regular season. It's clear that this team has a very good coach in Mike Tomlin that can simply will his teams to winning records year after year.
Well, they drafted Pickett, and he's been a total dud. I do think with an upgrade at QB, the Steelers could be a dangerous team. Since the Steelers aren't paying for a QB or paying big-money for many players, they could be a fit for Dak Prescott. I also think Mike Tomlin would love a QB like Prescott. He's someone who might be the perfect "game manager" player, and I think the defensive head coaches like Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll, etc, don't necessarily want their QBs to do more than just operate the offense and limit the turnovers.
Well, I think Dak Prescott is that type of passer, and would easily be