3 NFL teams that will be furious over latest JJ McCarthy rumors
2. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton are somewhat stuck in "no-man's land" with the 12th overall pick in this year's draft.
The Broncos don't have a second-round pick in 2024, so they might be banking on the quarterback they really want/like to be sitting there when they are on the clock and ready to pick. For most of the offseason -- up to this point -- it feels like the Broncos may have been able to rely on the possibility of all three of JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. sitting there when it's their turn to pick.
If McCarthy goes to the Commanders, that obviously limits their options.
Although Sean Payton has recently stated it's still realistic to think that the Broncos could trade up, it may no longer be realistic to think that Payton could end up getting JJ McCarthy. There have been rumblings that the Broncos were blown away by what McCarthy showed during his NFL Combine interview, although there's no way we can possibly validate any of that. It's lying season this time of year, and Payton isn't going to make his intentions known.
The difference for the Commanders is, it doesn't matter what leaks from their building right now. They know the Bears are taking Caleb Williams with the top pick, so there's no risk of them getting jumped.
The Broncos' options might be more limited than they initially thought.