3 NFL teams that will be furious over latest JJ McCarthy rumors
The latest JJ McCarthy rumors might have a few NFL fan bases fuming
3. New York Giants
The New York Giants continue to make it known publicly that they believe in Daniel Jones and what he showed in 2022 when he was fully healthy, but they are also doing a little more than "due diligence" when it comes to the 2024 quarterback class.
The Giants hold the 6th overall pick, and there have been leaks in recent weeks that they are enamored by both Jayden Daniels and JJ McCarthy. Apparently, the Giants were smitten with Daniels but resigned to the idea of him going in the top three picks, so they pivoted their interest in McCarthy.
The Giants' front office and coaching brain trust met privately with McCarthy before his Pro Day, and it's no coincidence that rumors started leaking after that. Now, it's possible that both Daniels and McCarthy will be off the board within the top three picks. And if the Arizona Cardinals are open for business with the 4th overall pick, the Giants could be looking at a reality in which four quarterbacks go off the board before they even have a chance to blink on draft night.
If New York was looking for an excuse to move on from Daniel Jones, they unfortunately may no longer have one.