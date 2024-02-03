3 NFL teams who absolutely need to draft a quarterback in 2024
These NFL teams desperately need to draft a quarterback.
Every year, various NFL teams try to find a franchise quarterback, and that is no different this year. Which three teams absolutely need to draft a QB in 2024? Teams won't win a Super Bowl without an elite QB. It just won't happen in today's NFL. The 2024 NFL Draft actually seems pretty deep at quarterback, which is great news for teams who need one.
Right now, it seems like the first three picks of the 2024 NFL Draft will all be quarterbacks, but that could definitely change. There's also the possibility that a surprise team tries to make a move up the draft boards to get their guy. There are truly endless scenarios that can take place, but one thing is sure; these three teams desperately need to draft a QB in 2024.
1. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders will soon have a new head coach and general manager. They hired Adam Peters away from San Francisco. The funny thing here is that Peters was a part of a few recent 49ers' teams who saw success with serviceable QBs like Jimmy Garoppolo, and if you don't think Brock Purdy is that great, then he fits that mold too.
I would not be shocked to see the Commanders trot out someone like that for all or part of 2024. However, Adam Peters cannot get sucked into that possibility as being a long-term solution. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Commanders need to swing for the fences here, likely having the choice between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, two prospects who each come with their own positive qualities.
Sam Howell is not a franchise passer, and the Commanders need not do anything else with their top pick in 2024.