3 NFL teams who absolutely need to draft a quarterback in 2024
These NFL teams desperately need to draft a quarterback.
3. Denver Broncos
If it wasn't obvious by the picture of the article, the Denver Broncos need to draft a quarterback. For years, the Broncos have tried and failed to make it work with veteran, retread passers, including Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Teddy Bridgewater, and Russell Wilson. Young QBs like Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian, and Drew Lock all did not work out.
As crazy as it sounds, Teddy Bridgewater in 2021 might be the best QB play they got in the post-Peyton Manning era. The Broncos cannot keep trying to acquire veteran passers like this. It's not sustainable, and with their No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos can land a franchise passer.
Sean Payton clearly values certain QBs, as his offense has worked for years in the NFL. Drew Brees is the most obvious and best QB who has played for Sean Payton. Someone who is accurate in the pocket and who can play within the structure of the offense is what Payton values.
Someone like Oregon's Bo Nix makes a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos, and he might be there at 12. The team might not have quite enough resources to trade up the draft board, and they'd also have to find a team willing to trade down, which isn't always possible.