3 NFL teams who could go from worst to first in 2024 season
Could these three NFL teams go from worst to first in 2024?
The NFL typically has teams going from worst in their division one year to the best in the following year. Could this again happen in the 2024 season? Between players returning to the lineups from season-ending injuries and new faces entering the picture, there are surely some teams that could make the huge jump from being worst in their division in 2023 to first in 2024.
The 2023 NFL Season was quite heavy with season-ending QB injuries, so that could play a factor in those teams rebounding when they get their passers back. The 2024 NFL Draft also seems to be very strong at QB, so could a rookie QB lead their team to a division title?
Let's look at three obvious teams who could go from worst in 2023 to first in 2024.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals finished last in the AFC North in 2023 but did manage a 9-8 record without having QB Joe Burrow in the lineup for most of the season. With the Ravens roster taking a hit this offseason, the Browns truly being up in the air because of Deshaun Watson, and the Steelers not having clear stability at QB, this opens up the path for the Bengals to regain their grip on the AFC North.
Joe Burrow should return to the lineup for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, which would put the Bengals right back into the mix as a division favorite.
2. Chicago Bears
While many people likely think that the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are going to be competing for division titles for years now, the Chicago Bears truly cannot be counted out to win the NFC North even in 2024. Their new QB in all likelihood is Caleb Williams, who has largely been seen as a generational player.
It's not crazy to think that an already solid Bears roster could be taken to the next level with Williams in the picture. Could the 2024 Bears enjoy similar success that the 2023 Houston Texans did with their then-rookie QB, CJ Stroud?
3. Arizona Cardinals
I am a huge fan of what the Arizona Cardinals could do in 2024. They have a ton of draft capital and could get even more if they trade down from their No. 4 overall selection in the NFL Draft. Kyler Murray is one of the only true dual-threat QBs in the NFL, and the Cardinals showed quite a bit of promise in 2023, the first year with Jonathan Gannon as their head coach.
A strong second draft from GM Monti Ossenfort could really put the Cardinals back on the map, and with a potential regression from the 49ers and Rams, the Cardinals might have a small opening to win the NFC West in 2024.