3 NFL teams who need to sign Kirk Cousins in 2024 NFL Offseason
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are another team that desperately needs to sign Kirk Cousins. The Falcons seemed to rely on Desmond Ridder to make the year two leap, after a moderately promising rookie year. Well, Ridder actually looks worse this year, and backup QB Taylor Heinicke, is, well, a backup. The Falcons have a chance to go 7-10 for the third-straight year under head coach Arthur Smith.
And this year, their sub-par QB production has been very clear, as the team is fielding one of the better defenses in the NFL and has a very good situation with their skill players on offense. Truly, the Falcons might be a QB away, especially in the embarrassingly weak NFC South. If Arthur Smith does get another year, he'll have to make a splash move to acquire a QB.
And he'll need immediate results. Pulling the plug on the Desmond Ridder experience and signing Kirk Cousins makes a ton of sense. Cousins has proven to be a very efficient QB. He's thrown 270 touchdowns and 110 interceptions over his career. His 98.2 passer rating is very good, as he's been a full-time starter since 2015.
I do think in some ways, Cousins is similar to a former Falcons legend, Matt Ryan. The fit makes sense for both parties.