3 players that could follow Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn is the new guy for the Washington Commanders. Could some of his former players follow him?
Flush with a ton of cap space in 2024, the Washington Commanders can target some players from the Dallas Cowboys, as Dan Quinn takes over as their new head coach. In a puzzling move, the Commanders pass up coaches like Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, and Bill Belichick to instead hire Dan Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and recently, defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.
Now, an obvious connection we can make is perhaps some Cowboys players following Quinn to Washington. Fortunately for the Commanders, Quinn, and their new GM Adam Peters, the Commanders are flush with cap space and can definitely make some bold free agency moves in 2024.
Well, who could follow Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders?
1. Tyler Biadasz, C
The Commanders need help across their entire offensive line, and the Dallas Cowboys are set to have Tyler Biadasz hit the open market if they do not retain him. He's a fine center; he's not elite, but he's solid, and I think a modest contract from Washington could be enough for him to depart in free agency. With the Cowboys having a bit of a cap crunch this offseason, resetting yet again at center in the 2024 NFL Draft or with a cheaper FA could make sense, letting Biadasz walk.