3 players that could follow Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn is the new guy for the Washington Commanders. Could some of his former players follow him?
2. Jayron Kearse, SS
I think one position that teams should not necessarily pay a ton of money for is safety spot. For the Washington Commanders, one of their best players SS Kamren Curl, is a free agent in 2024. Curl had a very strong season in 2024, racking up five passes defended, 115 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three QB hits.
Curl is in line for a significant raise, and I just don't think a team in the situation that the Commanders are in should be investing a ton of money into the safety position. Jayron Kearse is the perfect player for Dan Quinn's defenses. He's bad the best years of his career with Quinn in Dallas, and him being a fit in Washington to replace Curl makes too much sense. The Commanders could get a bit cheaper at a position of lesser value and still get top production.
3. Jourdan Lewis, CB
The Washington Commanders need some help at cornerback, too. Jourdan Lewis isn't someone who is going to start every week, but he's a quality depth player in the secondary who has started 51 regular season games. He's been with the Cowboys his entire career and has obviously played for Dan Quinn over the last three seasons. Washington's defense in 2023 was among the worst in football, but they don't necessarily need to sign expensive free agents to fix it.
Sometimes, the best path forward is to bring in players who know the system and the expectations that come with it. Dan Quinn should definitely be targeting some of his former players to help fix the Commanders' D.