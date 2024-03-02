3 potential trade destinations for Chiefs' CB L'Jarius Sneed
The Kansas City Chiefs could trade L'Jarius Sneed this offseason.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
We can't rule out Eagles GM Howie Roseman from doing anything. He is the most aggressive GM in the NFL and someone who constantly turns over every single stone to improve his team. The Eagles took a huge nosedive in 2023, as losing both Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon proved to be way more costly than I think they thought.
Now with Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator, Philly looks to rebound in 2024. Well, new coordinators won't fix all of their issues. The Eagles do need a ton of help in the secondary, especially with James Bradberry's starting spot. Adding L'Jarius Sneed to a unit that needs to get younger and better overall would be a very logical move for the Eagles to make.
Now while I think the Chiefs could potentially trade Sneed to the Eagles, they might have reservations about it, as the Eagles did give them a hard time in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, so perhaps they'd prefer to trade the stud CB to a team they perceive as less of a threat to them in their quest to three-peat.