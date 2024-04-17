3 quarterbacks already on the hot seat entering the 2024 NFL Season
Yes, these QBs are already on the hot seat.
2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Folks, it might soon be time to have a tough conversation about Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2022, Hurts broke out and nearly won the NFL MVP Award, tossing 22 touchdowns against six interceptions while also adding another 13 rushing touchdowns.
In 2023, he was pretty bad, honestly, as he passer rating dipped below 90 and also saw many of his rushing touchdowns come from the "Tush Push" which can be a bit misleading, as Hurts was just constantly having his rear end pushed into the endzone.
If Hurts cannot regain his old 2022 form under new OC, Kellen Moore, it might be time to have a conversation about him, as he wasn't a great prospect coming into the NFL in the first place.
3. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson is an easy player to bash, as he doesn't really clap back, but at one point, prime Russell Wilson was just objectively fun to watch, and we might be slowly watching Russell Wilson's time in the NFL come to an unfortunate end. A future Hall of Famer, Wilson was not good in 2023 with the Denver Broncos despite having 29 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions.
The Broncos passing offense was inept, as Wilson was not seeing the middle of the field at all, so much of what he did was a deep ball to Courtland Sutton or a dump-off to a running back. If the veteran QB cannot put it together in Pittsburgh, that might be it for his time in the NFL.