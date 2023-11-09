3 quarterbacks who could replace Kenny Pickett for Steelers in 2024
Who could start for the Pittsburgh Steelers at QB in 2024?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in the thick of the AFC playoff race and in a race for first place in one of the toughest divisions in football, the AFC North. Despite the Steelers' consistent status as contenders under head coach Mike Tomlin, this team definitely should be in the market for quarterbacks in the 2024 offseason, and it's never too early to put one eye on future quarterback changes.
With what we've seen so far from Kenny Pickett as a starting quarterback in the NFL, it's clear that he's not the best or most dynamic option for the team moving forward. Now, you have to be careful -- the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Sometimes the grass is green where you water it. With that being said, change may be necessary for this Pittsburgh Steelers offense to really progress, and the QB position is one of the first areas to look at.
But who could realistically be available to the Steelers in 2024? Let's look at three names to keep an eye on.
3 QB options for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024
1. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (trade)
The Cardinals have some interesting decisions ahead of them, potentially. We'll see what kind of impact Kyler Murray is capable of making in his first week back from a major knee injury suffered last season, but things were not exactly going well for Arizona prior to his injury, either.
Murray has the rest of this season to prove to the top decision makers in Arizona that he deserves to be kept around beyond this season, although trading him is not going to be the easiest task in the world. The Cardinals will have to work through the financial aspect of trading Murray and his massive contract, if it actually comes to that point.
A team like the Steelers could obviously figure out how to make that work, though they would have to do a lot of restructuring elsewhere on the roster.
I think we have to acknowledge the possibility of someone like Kyler Murray simply because there's a chance the former #1 overall pick becomes available. If that's the case, the Steelers would be fools not to figure out how to possibly make it happen.