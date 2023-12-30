3 reasons the Steelers should be at the top of Russell Wilson's list
"Let's ride to another city," is something Russell Wilson will be saying this offseason. In a shocking move, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton decided that Jarrett Stidham was the spark the offense needed. Wilson's unwillingness to prorate his injury-only guaranteed money led to the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller being benched. The thing is, he still has a lot left in the tank. No, Wilson isn't the razzle-dazzle, in-pocket maestro who can make plays with his legs downfield. However, he's still athletic enough to make guys miss in the pocket and has the escapability to make plays outside.
Still, the Denver Broncos will move on, and there are a handful of teams that could use the services of a guy who's shown he can overcome adversity. After a terrible 2022 season, Wilson tossed 26 touchdowns, which was, at the time, the sixth most in the NFL. He also completed 66% of his passes, showing why he's still a quality starter in a league devastated by injuries at the position.
With that said, Wilson should be selective about where he goes. And one team that should be at the top of his list is the Pittsburgh Steelers. At first glance, it may seem off when it comes to fit. But Wilson isn’t in the same position he was when the Broncos traded for him. For that reason, the media questioned his passion for football. They are saying he’s not the guy. There’s no better way to show he can be that guy on a winning team than going to the Steelers.
Championship Defense
In 2023, the Steelers have reasserted themselves as a defensive powerhouse in the NFL. By Week 16, they had an impressive record, having surrendered an average of only 19 points per game, ranking them among the league's best, a testament to their defensive prowess needed to win in the playoffs.
The key to their defensive success is, of course, the great T.J. Watt. His performance in 2023 has been nothing short of sensational, which is why he is once again in contention for Defensive Player of the Year. His ability to disrupt offenses and contribute to turnovers is necessary to provide Wilson with more opportunities to control the game. There's Alex Highsmith, a fantastic linebacker who can do it all. On the back end, there is the up-and-coming stud corner, Joey Porter Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick, one of the best safeties in the game.
We all have seen what he can do with a great defense, playing alongside the likes of Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, and Kam Chancellor. A combination that led to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory. Wilson's experience and understanding of leveraging a strong defense to control games make him an ideal fit for the Steelers.