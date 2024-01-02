3 reasons why Chicago Bears should move on from Justin Fields in 2024
The Chicago Bears cannot keep Justin Fields beyond this year.
2. They can get a first or second-round pick by trading Fields
The Chicago Bears have clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and their own first-round pick is the 10th overall selection. If they wanted to trade Justin Fields, their asking price could truly start with a first-round pick. If they got a first rounder for Fields, they'd likely get that pick in 2024, so they could have a whopping three first rounders in 2024.
Just imagine the kind of talent they could draft with three 1s. If they don't get a first-round pick, they could easily net a second-rounder, which is still a valuable draft pick. There really is no losing situation here from trading Justin Fields. Some team will be desperate enough to give a first or second-round pick for him.
GM Ryan Poles should take advantage of Fields' potential trade value and make the move. I don't think he's going to progress much more than his current state, and his current state is not good enough for the Chicago Bears to win a Super Bowl, which is what every teams wants to do.