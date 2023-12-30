3 reasons why Robert Saleh should return to New York Jets in 2024
There are clear arguments to keep Robert Saleh in 2024.
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed that Robert Saleh would return to the team in 2024, but some Jets fans may disagree. And if you think he should be fired, I would not blame you. Saleh's tenure in New York has not been a great one, but this year might not entirely be his fault.
No one could have expected Aaron Rodgers to tear his Achilles just a handful of plays into the season, as 2023 was supposed to be the year for the Jets. Well, it seems like Woody Johnson is willing to give Saleh and his staff one more crack at it, at least. With Rodgers likely on track to be more than ready for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, the New York Jets might have one last chance to make it work with Rodgers.
Let's cover three reasons in favor of Robert Saleh returning to the Jets in 2024.
3 reasons why Robert Saleh to return to New York Jets in 2024
1. Saleh has clearly gotten the defense right
Offense is only half the game in the NFL. The Jets' offense is putrid, but did anyone expect the unit to be any good when Aaron Rodgers went down? There is definitely an argument to replace offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but he was seemingly brought in to appease Rodgers.
Rodgers and Hackett are going to be the QB and OC when the 2024 NFL Season rolls around, and the last time those two worked together, Rodgers won two-straight MVP awards. It's not impossible for Rodgers and Hackett to be an efficient duo in 2024. And if that is the case, the Jets might be really good, as the defense is one of the best in the NFL, and it's clear that Robert Saleh's plan for that unit worked out.
One side of the ball is solved. And Saleh deserves credit for that.