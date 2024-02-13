3 salary-cap decisions Chiefs will have to make in 2024
2. Will the Chiefs cut Marquez Valdes-Scantling?
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is truly a hit or miss player for the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming over from the Green Bay Packers in 2022, MVS caught 42 passes for 687 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He also added another seven catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.
However, his regular season output took a nosedive in 2023, as he amassed just 315 yards and one touchdown on 21 receptions. However however, MVS added eight catches for 128 yards and one TD in this year's playoffs. MVS is a deep play threat with his speed and does average more yards per game in the postseason than in the regular season.
The Chiefs could cut MVS in 2024 and save $12 million on their cap while having to eat $2 million in dead money. If KC does rework the contract of Pat Mahomes, will they have to necessarily cut MVS? He's clearly not a great receiver, and he might not be a good one, but he is a veteran player with two Super Bowl runs under his belt. That value alone might be enough to keep him in town for the last year of his deal.
And when the Chiefs do subsequently add more WR talent to that room, MVS' production might take another hit, so could they bite the bullet and release him?