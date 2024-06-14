3 shocking NFL teams who could be sellers at 2024 trade deadline
The 2024 NFL Season could bring more surprises and suspense, so could we see some shocking teams be sellers at the trading deadline? The trade deadline in the NFL is always a good indicator of how teams feel about their chances. Teams who "buy" at the deadline tend to believe they can make a deep playoff run.
And teams who "sell" are clearly eyeing the future. There have been some major trade deadline moves, and some that are much more modest. The Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 NFL trading deadline. That has been one of the bigger moves the NFL has seen.
The trade deadline in 2024 is going to be more of the same, and these three teams might shockingly be sellers at the deadline in the coming season.
3 shocking NFL teams who could be sellers at 2024 trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys lost a good bit in free agency this year, most notably losing former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys are just not nearly as talented on paper as they have been the previous few seasons, so this could be a brutal year for Dallas.
Going 12-5 in each of the last three seasons, this team knows how to win football games, but they've continually collapsed in the postseason. As of now, both Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy are in the last year of their respective deals, and with Dallas hardly making any moves this offseason, the Prescott/McCarthy era could be in their final year.
A questionable running back stable, no clear WR2, shaky offensive line, and a new defense being implemented could make this year quite tough for Dallas, who could easily win several fewer games than they have. I'm not sure Dallas is a safe bet to even make the postseason at this point.
Dak Prescott might have to carry a huge load, bigger than he's ever had, which could prevent Dallas from being a relevant team in 2024. At that point, you'd have to wonder if they'd embrace being sellers at the NFL trade deadline.