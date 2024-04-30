3 teams ready to make a huge leap after the 2024 NFL Draft
Are these three teams geared up to make a huge leap after the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is over, and as we have seen in recent years, teams can get a ton of contributions from their rookie class. These three teams could see that same thing in 2024. Ideally, an NFL team can have a rookie class that has a similar impact to what the Houston Texans got in 2023 from theirs.
Will Anderson Jr and CJ Stroud were the huge catalysts in the Texans going from a laughingstock to a true Super Bowl contender in 2024. Sure, coaching and other players on the roster played a huge part, but the QB and the ability to get to the QB are the two most impactful parts of an NFL roster. Well, there are at least three teams that have done enough between the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft to make a huge jump.
Would these three teams fit into that mold?
3 teams ready to make a huge leap after the 2024 NFL Draft
1. Chicago Bears
Let's not forget about the Chicago Bears. Everyone knew what the Bears were going to do with their top pick, and many mock drafts did have them taking WR Rome Odunze at pick nine. I believe that since the Bears didn't really surprise anyone during the 2024 NFL Draft, they aren't often being talked about as draft "winners."
But let's be honest here; the Bears may have just brought in two more foundational pieces, including a franchise QB. With how good this defense finished in 2023 and the play-makers already there on offense, the Bears are NFC North title candidates in 2024. With a stout offensive line and a very good group of players on offense, including a streaking defense, the Bears can easily make a ton of noise in 2024.